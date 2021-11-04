Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals segment maintains momentum on the back of stellar performance by Xiaflex, which was fueled by an increase in physician office activity and patient office visits. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are also performing well. However, generics business remains weak as product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition impacted the generic base business.Lawsuits are a concern too. The company faces stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates are stable ahead of quarterly results.”

ENDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Endo International by 12.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

