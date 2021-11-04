Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Hold

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HPP opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.