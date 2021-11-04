CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $15.20. CarParts.com shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 30,940 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $39,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,542. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 94.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,615 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 196.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 446,197 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $781.15 million, a P/E ratio of -249.29 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

