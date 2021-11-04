Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Lowered to GBX 970

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 802 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 881.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 856.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.25.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

