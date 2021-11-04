Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £175 ($228.64) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLTR. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £166.54 ($217.58).

LON:FLTR opened at £128.75 ($168.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £117 ($152.86) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is £138.65. The stock has a market cap of £22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.50.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

