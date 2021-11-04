Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 56.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 404.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

