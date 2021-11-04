American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $145.67 and last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.17.

The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

