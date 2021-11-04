LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.26, but opened at $56.96. LiveRamp shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 13,228 shares.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after buying an additional 81,221 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,523,000 after buying an additional 732,833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $125,697,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,572,000 after buying an additional 145,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

