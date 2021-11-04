First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$32.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

FQVLF opened at $22.49 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

