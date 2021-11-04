Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $105.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as low as $69.90 and last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 72109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.48.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

