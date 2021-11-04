AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $12.07 on Thursday. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

