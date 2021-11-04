Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE GTE opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$396.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.55.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

