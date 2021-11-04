Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.25 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.53.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$23.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.68 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.