Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Several research firms recently commented on FRLN. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
FRLN opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
