Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research firms recently commented on FRLN. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

FRLN opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.