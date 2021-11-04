Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to C$255.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$251.00 to C$255.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $145.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average is $156.07. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $112.19 and a 1 year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

