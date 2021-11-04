Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

