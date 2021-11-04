CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.61.

EXE opened at C$7.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$656.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.81. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.21 and a 12 month high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

