Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report sales of $81.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.33 million to $91.07 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $91.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.63 million to $375.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $393.34 million, with estimates ranging from $301.58 million to $438.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 317,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

