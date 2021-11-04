Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce sales of $196.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.79 million and the lowest is $167.50 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $131.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.82) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

MTN opened at $355.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $230.20 and a one year high of $360.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

