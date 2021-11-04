Financial Review: Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) & KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxford Bank and KB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A KB Financial Group $16.12 billion 1.22 $3.18 billion N/A N/A

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A KB Financial Group 22.85% 9.49% 0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxford Bank and KB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities. The Retail Banking business segment offers services such as private customer current accounts, savings, deposits, consumer loans and mortgage loans. The Other Banking business segment provides services relating to banking business besides corporate banking and retail banking services. The Credit Card business segment offers services such as domestic as well as overseas credit and debit card operations. The Investment and Securities business segment provides services such as investment banking and brokerage. The Life Insurance business segment provides products such as life insurance and wealth management. The company was founded on September 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

