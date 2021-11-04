Reviewing Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.85 $1.71 million $0.40 10.60 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 222.29% 6.80% 3.99% Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

