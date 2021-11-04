TC Energy (TRP) to Release Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

TRP opened at C$66.83 on Thursday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.47.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Insiders have sold a total of 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

