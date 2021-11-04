The First of Long Island Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The First of Long Island in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 33.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

