Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after buying an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.