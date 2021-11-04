JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €41.19 ($48.46) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

