FY2021 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OPBK stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth $129,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

