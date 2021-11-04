Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.88 ($57.51).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.82 ($45.66) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.27. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

