B. Riley Comments on Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

