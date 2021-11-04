BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:BVC opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £387.58 million and a PE ratio of 26.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.28. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42.
About BATM Advanced Communications
