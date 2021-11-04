BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:BVC opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £387.58 million and a PE ratio of 26.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.28. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.