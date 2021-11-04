Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.47).

KGH opened at GBX 396 ($5.17) on Monday. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 418.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

