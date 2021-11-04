STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) & Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Head-To-Head Review

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for STAAR Surgical and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 3 1 0 2.25 Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71

STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.63%. Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $62.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Warby Parker.

Profitability

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical 10.08% 14.07% 11.13% Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Warby Parker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 34.90 $5.91 million $0.35 343.89 Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Warby Parker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.