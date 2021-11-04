PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PLXP opened at $13.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $368.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 4.40. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

