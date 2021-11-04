Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $120.83 and a one year high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

