Raymond James Analysts Give Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) a $15.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.