Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $80.43 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.