Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $80.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $61.17 and last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 29197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

