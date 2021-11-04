Cameco (TSE:CCO) Trading Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$36.25. Cameco traded as high as C$34.04 and last traded at C$33.43. Approximately 663,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,458,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.09.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.41 billion and a PE ratio of -591.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -140.35%.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

