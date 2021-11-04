Reviewing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $373.63 million 16.79 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -257.47 TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 6.42 $102.90 million $0.61 62.70

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -6.94% -11.12% -4.76% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upwork and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 8 0 2.89 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 13 0 2.76

Upwork presently has a consensus target price of $63.22, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.27%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Upwork on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

