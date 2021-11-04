Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $116.11 and last traded at $115.30, with a volume of 140865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

