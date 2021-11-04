Honda Motor (HMC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $97.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.28 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.