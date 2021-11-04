Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

