Johnson Controls International (JCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.
About Johnson Controls International
Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.
