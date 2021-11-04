loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $7.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 16,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 495,361 shares.The stock last traded at $7.22 and had previously closed at $8.00.

LDI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

In related news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $5,963,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

