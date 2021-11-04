Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,947,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

