-$0.34 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Delek US reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Delek US by 42.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DK opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

