Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $72.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $56.93 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.