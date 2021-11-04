Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of KTB opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

