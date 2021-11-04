Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 17120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNVR. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.