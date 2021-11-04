KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in October

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 300.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSF opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $97.44.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

