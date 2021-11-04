Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in October

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BIF opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.